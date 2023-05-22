WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Hampton, VA 5/21/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, VA, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* WWE RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka & Bayley. Bianca pinned Bayley using the KOD.

* OMOS (w/ MVP) defeated Ricochet

* The LWO (Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar w/ Zelina Vega) defeated The Judgment Day (Dominick Mysterio & Damian Priest w/ SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley). Rey Mysterio won the match by pinning his son Dominick

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Zelina Vega via submission

* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated The Imperium (WWE IC Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Styles pins Vinci for the victory

Intermission

* WWE U.S. Title Match: Austin Theory (c) defeated Sheamus using his feet on the ropes for leverage. After the match, Theory received a Brogue Kick for his efforts

* Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle via pinfall

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor via pinfall after a failed interference by Dominick Mysterio