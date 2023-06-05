WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Manchester, NH 6/4/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Supershow live event at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire:

* Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair defeated Bayley and IYO SKY

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained in a Fatal 4 Way over Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest. GUNTHER pinned Nakamura, match of the night

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Natalya by submission

* The Usos defeated Ridge Holland and Butch

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Manchester Street Fight. Cody had the brace on his arm

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Sheamus by grabbing the ropes for leverage. Sheamus delivered a Brogue Kick post-match

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over The Viking Raiders

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over The Miz