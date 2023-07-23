WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Mexico City, MX 7/22/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico:

* Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s World Title Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya

* Matt Riddle & The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

* The Miz hosts Miz TV with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, leading to Shayna Baszler defeating Ronda Rousey via DQ

* WWE World Heavyweight Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio

* WWE United States Title Match: Austin Theory (c) defeated Santos Escobar via pinfall after using the ropes for leverage

* WWE Women’s Title Match: Asuka (c) defeated Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

* Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Rey Mysterio due to interference by NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio