WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico 7/23/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– L.W.O. (WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) def. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Rhea Ripley (c) def. Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

– Austin Theory (c) def. Santos Escobar to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey via disqualification in a Singles Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest in a Singles Match.

– Matt Riddle def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

– Asuka (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

– Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) def. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.