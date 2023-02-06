WWE Supershow Live Event Results from Pensacola, FL 2/5/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow live event at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida:
* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley ends in a no contest as Io Sky interferes. Becky Lynch comes to the ring to set up a tag team match.
* Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch defeated Io Sky & Bayley
* Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso defeated Ricochet & Braun Strowman
* Candice LaRae defeated Piper Niven
* Sheamus & The Brawling Brutes defeated The Imperium
* Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight. Wyatt won with Sister Abigail for the pin
* The WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match featuring Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville was stopped as Deville suffered an injury. A medical crew member in attendance was dispatched to ringside and helped her out to the back.
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the main event. Cody won the pin with CrossRhodes.
