WWE Supershow Live Event Results From White Plains, NY 6/3/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) def. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

* Rhea Ripley (c) def. Natalya to retain her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

* Austin Theory (c) def. Sheamus to retain his WWE United States Championship.

* GUNTHER (c) def. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

* “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor in a Street Fight.

* Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (Bayley and IYO SKY) in a Tag Team Match.

* The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) def. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) in a Tag Team Match.

* Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) def. The Miz to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.