WWE Superstar Allegedly Got In Trouble With Vince McMahon Last Year

During The Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle told a story about Cedric Alexander allegedly getting in trouble with Vince McMahon last year prior to his push with the Hurt Business:

“You look at what they have been doing with Alexander, the Hurt Business. You know, he got in a little trouble last year. He didn’t do something that Vince wanted him to do, and you know, if you don’t listen to your boss, things could get a little bit, you know, depressing for you, and he didn’t listen the one night, and they scolded him for a good half-year before they started using him again, and rightfully so, he should have listened. That is his job, it’s to listen to Vince and do what Vince tells you to do, and he didn’t do that. So, I thought, ‘Wow, this kid’s career is over,’ you know, when that happened, and Vince eventually gave him another chance.”

(quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)