WWE Superstar Approaches Vince McMahon About Enforcing Covid-19 Precautions

A WWE superstar recently approached Vince McMahon about properly enforcing COVID-19 precautions at television tapings following a massive outbreak that led to positive cases, which included Adam Pearce, Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, and several un-named in-ring talents, according to Fightful Select.

The superstar reportedly expressed concerns to Vince about measures not being taken seriously, specifically social distancing and the wearing of masks. Vince has since made masks mandatory, with a fine if staff or talent does not comply.

The report also states that Vince is mainly tucked away in his office during tapings, which explains why these rules were not already enforced. He does occasionally attend tapings from the Gorilla Position.