WWE Superstar Calls Out Donald Trump, Sasha Banks Pitches Match

– WWE star Sami Zayn called out U.S. President Donald Trump over a tweet about not conceding the presidential election to Joe Biden:
This is an embarrassing and pathetic spectacle, and I say this is as a man who plays a whiny, paranoid coward who got thrown into a dumpster on national television. https://t.co/ngf5cpfByO
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 15, 2020
– During an interview with BT Sport, Sasha Banks pitched having a match against WWE NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray:
"I'm only 28 and I've done so much already, this year I've held nearly every title except the NXT ones"
"@Kay_Lee_Ray I've got a private jet sweetie, I'm making millions, I'll fly over – it's a dream match of mine"
Give us @SashaBanksWWE vs KLR in the @btsport studio 🤯 #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/oek5Q3cmBr
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 15, 2020