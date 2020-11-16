WWE Superstar Calls Out Donald Trump, Sasha Banks Pitches Match

– WWE star Sami Zayn called out U.S. President Donald Trump over a tweet about not conceding the presidential election to Joe Biden:

– During an interview with BT Sport, Sasha Banks pitched having a match against WWE NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray:

