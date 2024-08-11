WWE Superstar Comments On Scheduled Appearance At OTT 10th Anniversary

JD McDonagh is excited to be going home.

The former OTT World Champion surfaced on social media on Saturday to comment on the news that he and fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor will be returning to Over The Top Wrestling for their OTT 10th Anniversary show on October 26.

As noted, it was announced at OTT Scrappermania that the aforementioned WWE duo will be appearing at the upcoming anniversary event in Dublin.

“It’s been too long, OTT Wrestling,” McDonagh wrote via X. “See ya Oct 26. 💚🇮🇪🤼🏻‍♂️.”

JD McDonagh is a former OTT World Champion.