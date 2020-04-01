WWE Superstar Cookie Sandwiches Officially In Stores Now

Good Humor has officially released the WWE Superstar Cookie Sandwiches to Ice Cream Shop stores across the United States. The WWE ice cream treats first appeared in some stores a few months back when they were announced, but the official roll-out is this week. The sandwiches feature John Cena, Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage. You can see Good Humor’s new tweet on the treats below:

They’re here! The @WWE Superstar Cookie Sandwiches are rolling out nationwide and are now available for on-demand delivery in select markets via @IceCreamShopUS. Which Superstar are you most excited to try? pic.twitter.com/3bO4WY94mO — Good Humor (@GoodHumor) April 1, 2020