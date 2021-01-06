WWE Superstar Defends Goldberg’s WWE RAW Appearance

In an interview with metro.co.uk, WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor commented on Bill Goldberg’s WWE RAW appearance:

“Doesn’t bother me at all. I believe that everyone has a place in this business, and if you’re on the show, you’re on the show for a reason. If you’re on the show once a year, if you’re on the show every night, that’s down to everybody’s individual circumstance. Those guys have carved out their legacy and proven over the years that they belong on the show. Whether it’s for one night or it’s every night, that doesn’t affect me and it shouldn’t affect anyone else. If we can have Goldberg on the show, if we can have anyone on the show for one night, I feel it’s better one night than never. I welcome these legends with open arms!”