WWE Superstar Happy About WrestleMania 37 Being Two Nights

During an interview with Mike Jones, Alexa Bliss commented on WWE Wrestlemania 37 being two nights:

“I’m really excited because I feel like the energy is going to be so much higher. When it was one night, there’s later matches at the end of the night and you’re just like, ‘oh man, we gotta wake these people up. They’ve been watching the show for about seven hours now!’ I’m excited, I’m happy that it’s two days and everyone can come back refreshed the next day.”

Alexa also commented on performing in front of fans again:

“I think for me it doesn’t matter how big the crowd is or how big the audience is. The comfort zone is that the ring stays the same size. For me, I get really nervous performing especially in big crowds and knowing that people are watching all over the world. But once you hit the ring, that’s your comfort zone.”

