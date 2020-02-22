WWE Superstar Has Injury Scare On WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura had an injury scare on this week’s Smackdown during the Symphony of Destruction match. When Braun Strowman gave Nakamura the running powerslam on the piano, Nakamura’s head hit the piano and there was a noticeable dent. After the match, Nakamura was seen bleeding from the back of his head and he was checked on by medical staff.

Nakamura commented on the incident with the following photo and caption: