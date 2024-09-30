WWE Superstar Hosting Screening Of Joker Sequel This Week

By
Matt Boone
-

Zelina Vega is hosting a special advanced screening of Joker: Folie à Deux.

The LWO member from WWE took to X this week to make the announcement.

Vega wrote the following via X:

“Join me for an advance screening of the highly anticipated sequel JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX on Wednesday, October 2nd at Silverspot Miami.”

For more information, click here.

