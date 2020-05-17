WWE Superstar Quietly Turns Face, John Cena Comments On Critics

– Along with Asuka’s apparent babyface turn on RAW last Monday, Kairi Sane has quietly turned face as well, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting. Davis noted the following:

“I asked about the turn and I was told that the Asuka and Sane turn was not something in the plans but it was necessary because they want a babyface champion right now with names like Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in line for title matches in the coming months.”

The source added that the face turn will continue unless Vince McMahon changes his mind.

– John Cena posted his daily inspirational message on Twitter and noted the following about critics: