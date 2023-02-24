WWE Superstar Releases Statement Reacting To Low Character Rating In WWE 2K23

“WHATEVSZZ!”

That was the initial reaction from WWE women’s Superstar Zelina Vega after learning of the rating for her character in the new WWE, 2K Sports video game release, WWE 2K23.

After catching wind of her low WWE 2K23 character rating of 74 out of 100 for the new video game, the women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media to react.

“Love that I won the first ever Queen Of The Ring AND was Tag Team Champion but.. 74 👌🏽 love that for me,” she wrote.

Zelina continued, “Whatevszzz, I know my ZV VIPs about to make me every champion and up my overall to 100 soooo. ANY WAYSSS I LOOK GOOD! 🤩👸🏽👑 #QUEENZELINA #HOKAGE #IAMTHEMOMENT.”

