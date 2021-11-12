WWE Superstar Responds To Report On His Release

Lince Dorado took to Twitter today and responded to a report on what led to the recent WWE releases of Lucha House Party.

As noted earlier today, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter how Dorado and Gran Metalik requested their WWE departures after being asked to lose to Garza and Carrillo at the WWE Main Event tapings on September 13 in Boston. This was the last WWE bout for Dorado and Metalik together, but Dorado took a singles loss to Cedric Alexander on Main Event the following week. The report noted that Dorado was upset after the loss to Garza and Carrillo, and asked to talk to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, but that wasn’t viewed well by many. Dorado was reportedly the one who asked to be released first following that match, but Metalik agreed to ask for his release as well.

In an update, Dorado issued a quick response to the report today.

“Almost true,” he wrote.

On a related note, Dave Meltzer remarked in a recent Wrestling Observer write-up on the November 4 WWE releases how Metalik was one of the best high-flyers in the world before he signed with the company.

“Metalik, before he went to WWE, was one of the best high flyers in the world, although there is a new generation on the way up. But he was a super talent,” Meltzer wrote in The Observer.

Metalik took to Twitter this week and responded to those comments.

“I’m still one of the best in the world [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] Thank you [folded hands emoji] to all those who support me I’m still one of the best in the world #mexicano [Mexico flag] @davemeltzerWON,” Metalik wrote, translated by Google.

Dorado began working with WWE in April 2016, and left the company as a one-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Metalik started working with WWE in June 2016, and also left a one-time 24/7 Champion. Dorado and Metalik are both under 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE, and will become free agents on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Stay tuned for more. You can see both tweets below:

Almost true — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 12, 2021