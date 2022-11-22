WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon

Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October.

Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.

Ford also stated that he and Angelo Dawkins want to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

The married couple is filming a new reality series for Hulu, which is currently in production.

Ford’s most recent match took place on September 24th at a WWE house show.

You can watch the entire interview below:

WWE superstars and power couple @BiancaBelairWWE and @MontezFordWWE talk about their big event “Survivor Series WarGames” and exclusively announce their new reality series which will air on Hulu. (& Belair also shares that she makes her own in-ring gear!) pic.twitter.com/AyYfWFRtT0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 22, 2022

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)