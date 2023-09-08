WWE Superstar Spectacle Results – September 8, 2023

The 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacular took place today at Hyderabad, Telangana, India’s GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium.

The following are complete results:

* Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Veer, Sanga and Jinder Mahal. Indus Sher opened the show by coming out to India’s national anthem. This began as Veer and Sanga vs. Owens and Zayn but Jinder attacked until McIntyre made the save to setup the six-man. Drew, wearing an Indian cricket jersey, pinned Jinder with a Claymore. Matt Riddle joined them for a post-match celebration and it ended with Jinder, Riddle, Owens, Zayn and McIntyre dancing to “Nattu Nattu”

* Natalya defeated Zoey Stark. It appears Becky Lynch was supposed to face Stark but she was unable to make the trip due to a tear in her passport

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Shanky

* Bron Breakker defeated Odyssey Jones with a Spear

* WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali came out to a big pop and thanked everyone. He also mentioned that he has one more match left

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Natalya

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and John Cena defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) in the main event. Cena pinned Vinci with the Attitude Adjustment. Cena gave a good post-match speech and thanked India for welcoming WWE