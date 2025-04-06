WWE Superstar Sunday Preview For Tonight (4/6/2025)

WWE returns on A&E tonight with new episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments as part of their weekly WWE Superstar Sunday lineup of original programming.

Featured below are the previews for the new episodes:

8 PM – PREMIERE – WWE LFG – “Tensions are at an all-time high as the competition reaches the halfway point. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page stops by to help the Future Greats develop new signature moves..”



9:30 PM – PREMIERE – WWE Rivals – “Undertaker vs. Triple H – For nearly 30 years, these men served as the foundation for this company; their chemistry, competitiveness and ability to withstand a ruthless amount of pain, set the bar for their contemporaries and generations to come..”



10:30 PM – PREMIERE – WWE’s Greatest Moments – “CM Punk – One of the most polarizing figures in the history of Sports Entertainment, CM Punk has certainly made a Hall of Fame career for himself..”