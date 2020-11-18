WWE Superstar Talks About Feeling Disrespected By Fans

During an interview with Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio, The Miz talked about feeling disrespected by fans despite everything he has accomplished in WWE:

“Even in WWE, sometimes I feel I don’t get the respect I feel like I want, maybe that I feel I deserve. I’ve won every title there is to win, but yet sometimes I feel like — you know, you’ll read Twitter here and there and you’ll see all the negative comments. ‘You don’t deserve to be there, we hate you, you’re the worst.’ But honestly, I look at those as compliments because they motivate me, they drive me and it’s some nerd in his basement just typing away. So, I use it as fuel.”

