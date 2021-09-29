WWE Superstar Undergoes Surgery This Morning

Sheamus underwent nose surgery this morning. The Celtic Warrior took to Twitter and posted a pre-surgery photo this morning, and then posted a follow-up photo, indicating that the operation was a success.

“..once more unto the breach dear friends.. 2x wwe [nose emoji] job champion,” he wrote.

The second photo shows Sheamus giving a thumbs up.

Sheamus has dealt with a busted nose since taking a stiff shot from Humberto Carrillo on May 31, and underwent surgery a few days later. He said he then re-aggravated the injury during a match with Jeff Hardy in September. Sheamus last wrestled on this week’s RAW, losing the No DQ match to WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. There’s no word on if Sheamus will miss any ring time due to this surgery, but it’s believed that the feud with Priest ended this past Monday.