WWE Superstars Attend Recent Celebrity Family Feud Tapings

WWE Superstars are set for upcoming Celebrity Family Feud appearances.

According to a report from PWInsider, Alexa Bliss and Big E were among WWE talent that participated in the weekend tapings of Steve Harvey’s Celebrity Family Feud program, which will air on ABC this summer.

Bayley, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Natalya were also at the tapings, as well as Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, and Dolph Ziggler.

The 2022 season of Celebrity Family Feud featured WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and The Miz.