WWE Superstars Get Yet Another Name Change

Los Lotharios have reclaimed their surnames.

Angel is officially known as Angel Garza again as of this week’s WWE NXT episode, while Humberto is back to being billed as Humberto Carrillo.

The change has been confirmed by WWE on their official roster pages.

Los Lotharios’ surnames were originally dropped by WWE in November 2021. Angel hinted in September 2022 that he might regain his last name, but WWE continued to refer to them by their first names only.

The cousins were listed by their full names in the WWE Draft pool posted on the WWE website in April, but WWE continued to use only Angel and Humberto. Following the Draft, they only worked one RAW match, the WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contender Battle Royal on May 15. They made their NXT debut on the June 13 episode, attacking Axiom and Scrypts following their Handicap Match victory over Dabba-Kato. Later, they were seen watching a fight with Josh Briggs and Brook Jensen, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, and Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. When Kelly Kincaid asked why they came to NXT, Angel stated that there is a lot of excitement in NXT and that they want to be a part of it. Angel and Humberto have kept an eye on the tag team division since then, including NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus.

This week’s NXT show saw Los Lotharios approach Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon backstage and invite them to a night out so they could “put smiles back on their faces.” Feroz and Leon declined, but Dragon Lee and NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer interrupted to check on Feroz and Leon. Before Los Lotharios walked away, the two tag teams exchanged a few words. Angel and Humberto vs. Lee and Frazer was later announced for next Tuesday’s episode by WWE.