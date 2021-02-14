WWE Superstars Praise Talking Smack Promo By Cesaro

Cesaro cut a promo on this week’s episode of Talking Smack to hype up the Elimination Chamber PPV. The promo was heavily praised by fans on social media for the level of passion that he put into it.

Several WWE stars gave their thoughts on the promo which you can see below:

Do yourself a favor and watch Cesaro cut the promo of his life on #TalkingSmack this week. pic.twitter.com/kxJT8O9obX — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 13, 2021

Cant say enough good things about this dude. This was real. This explains why I keep going. Why I continue to push foward. Hell yeah. https://t.co/3ajiZIC5UO — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 13, 2021

Big Tony.

Morale.

Cesaro.

Claudio.

Best wrestler in the universe. https://t.co/VXImdCFvjk — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) February 13, 2021