WWE Superstars React To Jey Uso Winning Intercontinental Title On 9/23 Raw

“Main Event” Jey Uso has captured his first singles title in WWE in 14 years.

The master of “YEET!” defeated Bron Breakker in the main event of the September 23 episode of WWE Raw on Monday night in Ontario, California to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Featured below are reaction posts on X from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Rikishi, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Wade Barrett, Natalya, Kofi Kingston, Bayley and Xavier Woods:

The embodiment of hard work paying off is “Main Event” Jey @WWEUsos. An all-time great in the tag team division, and now has won one of the most historic championships in our business. Congratulations, Jey…YEET!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/znGKhNvDDg — Triple H (@TripleH) September 24, 2024

It’s time to celebrate mami. AND YOUR NEW IC CHAMPION JEY MAIN EVENT USO Everyone Throw your hands in the air and say loud and proud #JeyWins #YEET @WWE https://t.co/eGT4jFvAfZ — RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) September 24, 2024

14 years… He DESERVED this! Take yo moment Uce! https://t.co/qY9kAByiDs — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 24, 2024

I’ve been in a lot of arenas, but I’ve genuinely never seen one so COMPLETELY unified with happiness and elation like when Jey @WWEUsos got the dub tonight. Even the cold-blooded haters like me enjoyed it. A spine-tingling moment. Congrats Uce! 🥃 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/umJl5X9yBM — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 24, 2024

Congratulations Jey! I’m so happy for you…you’ve been working so hard since DAY ONE. You’ve truly earned this win— @WWEUsos #AndNew #WWERaw — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 24, 2024

JEEEYYYY! YEEEEEEET! — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) September 24, 2024

Everyone in that building will remember this night and feeling forever! Congratulations Jey!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/XpcKolFMuR — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 24, 2024