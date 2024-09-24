WWE Superstars React To Jey Uso Winning Intercontinental Title On 9/23 Raw

By
Matt Boone
-

“Main Event” Jey Uso has captured his first singles title in WWE in 14 years.

The master of “YEET!” defeated Bron Breakker in the main event of the September 23 episode of WWE Raw on Monday night in Ontario, California to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Featured below are reaction posts on X from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Rikishi, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Wade Barrett, Natalya, Kofi Kingston, Bayley and Xavier Woods:

