WWE Superstars Want Puerto Rico To Be The Permanent Home For Backlash

WWE booked Saturday’s Backlash premium live event as well as the go-home edition of SmackDown from San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

Because of the booking decisions, in-ring action, and crowd reactions, it was a highly praised PLE. Both events were also completely sold out. The main event featured Cody Rhodes defeating Brock Lesnar.

Bad Bunny was brought in by WWE to work a street fight with Damian Priest. This was WWE’s second PLE/PPV in Puerto Rico, and the first since 2005 with New Year’s Resolution.

The company was paid for hosting the events in Puerto Rico. Although it was a huge success, fans may have to wait a while before seeing another show in the country because until the tourism board pays WWE to run another PLE in Puerto Rico, they will most likely continue to run house shows as they have for years.

The talk backstage at Backlash among wrestlers was that they hoped the company would make San Juan, Puerto Rico, the permanent home of the PLE, as the crowd reactions for both SmackDown and Backlash were on par with WrestleMania. They also believe it elevated the post-WrestleMania PLE to its highest level in years.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.