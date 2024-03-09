WWE Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers On YouTube

WWE recently issued a press release, where it was revealed that the company has surpassed 100 million subscribers on YouTube. WWE is one of only 10 YouTube channels worldwide to achieve such a monumental milestone.

You can check out the full press release below:

STAMFORD, Conn., March 8, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today surpassed 100 million subscribers on its official YouTube channel, becoming one of only 10 channels worldwide to achieve the milestone.

The return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has helped supercharge the channel’s subscriber total in recent months, highlighted by the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas on Feb. 8 which added more than 100,000 subscribers in a day. Further, every segment featuring “The Rock” since his surprise Friday Night SmackDown return on September 15, 2023, has drawn more than one million views. Prior to The Rock’s return to WWE television in September, the company was tracking to reach the 100 million subscriber milestone in late April.

With more than 100 million subscribers and 81 billion lifetime views, WWE is the largest sports channel on YouTube and No. 10 overall. The new subscriber total is more than the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL combined.

An early adopter of the platform, WWE joined YouTube in 2007 and has since created and curated exclusive and original content to super serve the WWE Universe. Today, the channel combines premiere in-ring action highlights from Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT and premium live events, archival premium live event footage, exclusive interviews and content featuring WWE Superstars, weekly episodes of The Bump, post-event press conferences, and more.

Much of WWE’s success on the platform is owed to original programming created specifically for YouTube. Productions such as WWE Playback where Superstars rewatch classic matches, WWE Now, a news series covering all things WWE, and popular highlight compilations like WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist have driven massive growth for the channel.