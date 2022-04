WWE sent out a survey to select fans this past week and here were some of the topics that the company inquired about:

* How many times a month they watch RAW, Smackdown, and NXT.

* How often they attend live events and watch premium live events.

* If they are interested in NFTs.

* If they are interested in a ranking system.

* If they are interested in “real behind-the-scenes workings at WWE.”

* Which social media platforms they follow WWE on.