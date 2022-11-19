WWE Survivor Series 2022 “Go-Home” Episode Of Raw To Feature Women’s WarGames Advantage Match

The match to determine who will have the advantage in the WWE Survivor Series Women’s WarGames match will be decided next Monday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the competitors to determine who will have the advantage in the Women’s WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view were announced.

Rhea Ripley will be going one-on-one against Asuka on next week’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

Whoever emerges victorious in the match will see their team earn the advantage in the Women’s WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view next Sunday night, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

