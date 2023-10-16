WWE Survivor Series 2023 Reportedly Sold Out

WWE Survivor Series will take place on Saturday, November 25, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Friday Night SmackDown from Allstate Arena will serve as the go-home show the night before.

As previously reported, WWE intends to hold the WarGames match at this show despite the fact that it has yet to be advertised.

After years of booking the WCW gimmick match on the main roster, WWE finally did it on the main roster last year. The plan is for at least one men’s WarGames match to take place, but a women’s match has yet to be confirmed.

According to WrestleTix, tickets went on sale on July 21 and sold out on October 15, with 12,928 sold. It has a capacity of 12,943, with 367 units still available for resale.

SmackDown has sold 12,558 tickets, with 370 remaining for a total of 12,943 and 1,003 available for resale. There are 15 tickets remaining for the two-day package that includes SmackDown and Survivor Series.