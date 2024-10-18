WWE Survivor Series 2024 To Begin At Special Start-Time

There will once again be a special start-time for the WWE premium live event coming up in late-November.

WWE’s official mini-site for their Survivor Series PLE has a special start-time listed for the annual “Big Four” show.

According to the site, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 will begin at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 also started at this time, with TKO Group looking to eliminate head-to-head competition between their two companies WWE and UFC.

The idea is that the WWE PLE will wrap up in time for fans of both to switch over for the start of the pay-per-view portion of the UFC event on weekends where both have shows on the same night.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is scheduled for November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.