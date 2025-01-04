WWE Survivor Series Has Had A Huge Increase In Late Traditional PPV Buys

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that traditional PPV buys for the 2024 WWE Survivor Series premium live event have increased dramatically since the event aired in November. The report notes that the number went from 15,300 just two weeks ago to 20,800, and as is the case with the format these days, the majority of the buys were rural.

The report then states that the number makes it the second biggest of the year, ahead of Bad Blood, Summerslam, and Royal Rumble, and only behind Wrestlemania. Rural buys went from 69.7% to 77.5% and major market buys went down from 17.7% to 13.7% to 10.2% because of the total as most people watch on Peacock. There were reportedly very few late buys except in rural markets.