WWE Survivor Series Location & Date

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will reportedly be held in Dallas, Texas this year.

The big event is scheduled for November 22, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes. The report did not state which arena the event will be held at, but WWE usually runs the American Airlines Center when they’re in Dallas. The last WWE pay-per-view to be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas was the 2017 Great Balls of Fire show.

There’s no word yet on if there will be a WWE NXT “Takeover: Dallas II” event that weekend.