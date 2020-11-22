WWE Survivor Series Results – November 21, 2020

– The 2020 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined on the panel by Peter Rosenberg and three WWE Hall of Famers – JBL, Booker T and Jerry Lawler. The panel hypes tonight’s card and the “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker. A graphic for tonight’s Dual-Brand Battle Royal reveals the following participants for RAW – Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Elias, John Morrison, The Miz, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander. For SmackDown – Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Murphy. The panel sends us to a video package on The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary. Charly goes around the table and asks everyone for memories of Taker. Lawler recalls how he knew Taker before he was The Deadman, when he was The Master of Pain. Booker talks about how Taker acted as a General of the locker room when he came to WWE. JBL joked about taking a number of Tombstones through his career, praising Taker as the greatest of all-time.

The panel hypes tonight’s WWE Champion vs. WWE Universal Champion match. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Paul Heyman now. Heyman refers to Drew McIntyre as a babysitter to a belt or a title holder, and then praises Roman Reigns as a true champion. Heyman says the winner of tonight’s match will be the reigning, undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and that will be Reigns. Heyman goes back into the locker room. The panel talks about tonight’s Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown women’s match now. Natalya and Bianca Belair make a brief appearance on the panel. We also get discussion on tonight’s match between the tag team champions. Charly hypes up tonight’s 5-on-5 pay-per-view opener as we see WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi backstage talking to Jey Uso as he warms up.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn interrupts the panel and goes on about how he’s better than WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. JBL asks if he’s got something against the United States. Sami says that’s too easy and he’s not even going to touch it. Sami goes on t hype tonight’s match and then walks off. We go to a break. Charly goes over the Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown men’s match now. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupts and indicates that he’s created his own tribute to The Undertaker. He rolls the tape but it’s a tribute to The Gobbledy Gooker instead. Truth is confused once again. Truth then brings The Gobbledy Gooker over and they dance around for a second. Akira Tozawa runs up with a ninja referee but Truth stops him. The Gooker ends up pinning Truth to win the title. Gooker runs away but Tozawa trips him. He keeps running away with Truth and Tozawa chasing him.

Dual-Brand Battle Royal: Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Elias, John Morrison, The Miz, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Murphy

Tom Phillips is at ringside with Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The ring begins to fill up with Superstars. Murphy, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio come out together. Out next comes The Miz with John Morrison. Miz is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase.

The bell rings and here we go. Dominik eliminates Morrison early on. Miz fights off Dominik. Kalisto and Rey go at it. Elias fights off Apollo Crews. Chad Gable and Elias team up on Dolph Ziggler. Cedric Alexander eliminates Kalisto.

Gable works on Elias now. Shinsuke Nakamura works on Cedric. Dominik beats Miz down. Rey drops Robert Roode for 619 but Ziggler superkicks Rey as he runs in. Ziggler eliminates Rey. Murphy attacks Ziggler but Roode saves him. Cedric and Shelton Benjamin double team Miz. Humberto Carrillo is eliminated by Roode. Cedric and Shelton eliminate Angel Garza. They then double team Miz while he’s down.

Gable works on Dominik in the corner. Ricochet fights off Cedric and Shelton, then Murphy. Cedric and Ricochet trade shots on the apron now. Ricochet eliminates Cedric. Shelton eliminates Ricochet. Apollo eliminates Shelton. Ziggler and Murphy trade shots on the apron. Roode eliminates Murphy. Dominik eliminates Roode. Ziggler tries to dump Dominik. Gable levels Elias with a big kick. Dominik eliminates Ziggler.

Nakamura works on Crews. Crews fights off Elias. Nakamura eliminates Crews with a big knee. Hardy decks Nakamura. Gable works on Dominik in the corner. Miz is down by himself in a corner. Hardy fights off Nakamura. Hardy eliminates Nakamura. We’re down to Miz, Hardy, Gable, Dominik and Elias.

Hardy and Elias go at it now. Hardy kicks Elias off the apron to eliminate him. Gable sneaks up on Hardy but gets caught. Gable catches Miz sneaking up on him. All four Superstars face off now. Miz and Dominik go at it while Hardy and Gable slug it out. Gable eliminates Hardy. Dominik blocks the Skull Crushing Finale but runs into a big boot while going for 619. Miz drops Gable with another kick. Miz stands tall over both opponents now, the only RAW Superstar still in the match. Fans boo him. Miz with It Kicks to Dominik. Miz hits the roundhouse kick and Dominik goes down. Dominik sends Miz to the apron but he hangs on as they go at it. Dominik eliminates Miz but the referee didn’t rule it an elimination as it wasn’t valid. Gable attacks from behind but Dominik hangs on. They go at it and Gable hits three big suplexes in a row. Dominik fights in from the apron and then misses 619. Dominik keeps going and then hits 619. Dominik tosses Gable over the top rope to win the match, or so it appears. Miz runs back in the ring and tosses Dominik to win the match.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, Miz celebrates as we get a replay that shows why Dominik didn’t actually eliminate him earlier. Miz celebrates as his music hits. He raises the Money In the Bank briefcase as the boos continue.

– King Baron Corbin approaches Kevin Owens in the back and starts yelling at him, saying he needs to be a better part of the team. Owens doesn’t want to hear it and isn’t interested in anything Corbin claims to be able to help him with. Owens walks off. Peyton Royce walks up and makes the case for being Corbin’s assistant but he’s not interested. Corbin walks off. We go back to the panel for hype on tonight’s Survivor Series event. The panel is split 2-2 on predictions for the WWE Champion vs. the WWE Universal Champion. We see Team RAW backstage getting ready and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view opens up with a video package. The video celebrates RAW vs. SmackDown and the “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker.

– We’re live from The ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the fireworks go off. Michael Cole is at ringside with Samoa Joe and Corey Graves, and they welcome us.

Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match: Team RAW (AJ Styles, Riddle, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee) vs. Team SmackDown (Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Baron Corbin, Otis)

We go right to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles of Team RAW. His muscle is with him, Jordan Omogbehin. AJ takes the mic and begins to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Riddle. Keith Lee is out next, followed by Braun Strowman. Sheamus is out last for Team RAW as fans in the virtual crowd boo him. Out first for Team SmackDown is Jey Uso. We see Paul Heyman watching his entrance from backstage. Uso stops at the bottom of the ramp and out next comes Kevin Owens, who stands on the steel ring steps. Otis is out next, followed by Seth Rollins. King Baron Corbin is out last for the blue brand as Mike Rome does the introduction.

AJ starts off with Uso as the two teams have words. They lock up and Uso takes it to the corner, then breaks as the referee counts. Uso ends up running into a dropkick. Uso rocks AJ with a right hand, then another. We see Heyman watching again. AJ takes Uso down and they tangle back & forth. Uso with a pin attempt. AJ sends Uso flying with scissors. Uso catches AJ with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Corbin comes in and keeps control of AJ, taunting his other opponents. Corbin levels AJ and in comes Otis, then Riddle. Otis drops Riddle with a shoulder, then dances some.

Riddle and Otis go at it now. Otis tosses Riddle and drops a big headbutt but can’t put him away. Owens tags in and starts stomping on Riddle’s bare feet. Owens goes on and drops a leg on Riddle’s foot. Owens headbutts Riddle’s foot and keeps focusing on that one bare foot. Riddle backs Owens into his corner and rocks him. Riddle goes back across the ring and tags in Sheamus. Rollins wants the tag but Owens hesitates before tagging him in. Rollins drops to his knees and taunts Sheamus, telling him to do his part. Sheamus readies for a Brogue Kick and levels Rollins while he’s on his knees. Sheamus covers and eliminates Rollins. Rollins allowed this all to happen.

Team SmackDown regroups at ringside after sending Rollins to the floor. Team RAW argues in the ring now. Braun runs around the ring and runs right through Team SmackDown against the barrier. Strowman brings Corbin into the ring and yells at his other red brand teammates. Strowman tags in Riddle and he unloads on Corbin with kicks into the corner. Riddle gets in trouble and tags in Lee. Otis also tags in. Otis and Lee size each other up. Otis starts shaking and dancing as Lee looks on. They lock up and Lee takes control. Lee collides with a shoulder, and two more, but Otis is still up.

The fight heats up as they both struggle with each other’s size. Lee drops Otis with a left. Strowman tags in for the quick double team on Otis. Strowman unloads on Otis in the corner now. Otis tries to fight back but Strowman dropkicks him. AJ tags in now. Owens ends up tagging in and they go at it. Owens with a big back-drop to AJ. Owens mocks Team RAW. Owens runs into AJ’s boot in the corner. Owens catches AJ with a big tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for 2. AJ avoids a Pop-Up Powerbomb but Owens knocks him off the apron to the floor. Lee runs in but Owens hits a Stunner, and one to Sheamus. Riddle runs in and also takes a Stunner. AJ flies in and takes Owens down with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to eliminate him.

Corbin levels AJ but Strowman makes the save. Chaos continues until Corbin decks AJ but AJ drops him with a pele kick. Riddle comes in with a Broton on Corbin for the pin to eliminate Corbin.

Jey runs in and trades shots with Riddle. Riddle fights Uso off. Sheamus tags in and hits a jumping knee or Brogue Kick attempt on Uso but Uso kicks out at 2. Sheamus with the big forearms to Uso on the apron. Sheamus argues with his partners. Uso has a kick blocked but then drops Sheamus with an enziguri. Uso crawls to Otis and makes the tag. Otis runs over Sheamus and knocks Strowman off the apron. AJ runs in but Otis launches him across the ring. Otis also levels Riddle. Lee runs in but Otis sends him flying. Sheamus comes of the top but Otis catches him and dumps him on his head. Otis poses and dances some but Strowman tags in, staring Otis down.

Strowman yells at Otis and taunts him. They collide twice but still are up. Strowman levels Otis with a big boot, then yells at him to get up. Strowman misses a running splash. Otis scoops Strowman and slams him. Otis goes for the Caterpillar on Braun and hits it. Otis goes to the top but Riddle runs over. Otis knocks him to the floor. Strowman scoops Otis with the running powerslam for the pin to eliminate Otis.

Uso runs right in and superkicks Braun out of the ring, then Sheamus, then sending Lee off the apron. Riddle drops Uso with a big knee. Uso superkicks Riddle out of the ring. Uso runs the ropes and leaps out, landing on all of Team RAW. We see Heyman watching backstage. Uso sends Riddle into the steel steps. Uso superkicks Sheamus, then Lee at ringside. Uso returns to the ring and sizes up Strowman, who is down in the corner. Uso charges but Strowman catches him. Uso slides out and shoves Strowman into the turnbuckles. AJ tags in but Uso ducks and superkicks him. Uso goes to the top but AJ’s muscle pulls him to safety. Uso superkicks Strowman to the floor. AJ rocks Uso and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Uso superkicks him off the rope to the floor. Lee tags in and Uso doesn’t see it. Uso goes to finish AJ but Lee grabs Uso on his shoulders and hits the big Spirit Bomb for the pin to eliminate Uso, and get the sweep for Team RAW.

Winners: Team RAW (AJ Styles, Riddle, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee)

– After the match, Heyman is shown backstage and he’s disappointed at Uso. Team RAW all stands tall together in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. Team RAW looks to be on the same page as they celebrate together.

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

We go back to the ring for our first non-title champions vs. champions match, and out first are RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Big E is with them tonight. Tom hypes their special appearance as DLC in the Gears 5 video game, and we get a video promo for the game. Big E did not go with Kofi and Woods to the ring. We go backstage to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits now. They hype up the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker and go on about starting their own legacy tonight. The music hits in the arena as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins head to the ring.

Woods and Dawkins start things off. They briefly go at it and have some words as it looks like Dawkins wants Kofi. Kofi comes in and they briefly go at it. Ford tags in next. They go at it and Ford drops Kofi with a shoulder. Ford dances around and they run the ropes. Ford catches Kofi but he counters. They run the ropes again and Ford sends Kofi out of the ring. Kofi flies back in but gets dropkicked in mid-air. Dawkins tags in and they double team Kofi, dropping him on his face.

Dawkins splashes Kofi for a 2 count. Dawkins controls Kofi by his arm now. Ford tags in for the double teaming on Kofi. Kofi blocks with his feet, then sends Dawkins to the floor. Ford also gets sent out next to his partner. Kofi runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Ford down. Woods then jumps off the apron to take Dawkins down on the outside. The New Day taunts The Street Profits, then Woods brags some to the announcers.

Kofi works on Ford in the ring now, unloading in the corner. Woods tags in and they double team Ford in the corner. Kofi comes back in and delivers shoulder thrusts to Ford in the corner. Woods tags back in for more double teaming on Ford. Woods with a Gutbuster to Ford for a quick pin attempt in the middle of the ring.

Woods grounds Ford and makes him watch Kofi, who is taunting him from the apron with a red cup. Woods delivers another big strike to Ford’s ribs. Kofi takes back over and makes Dawkins watch while he keeps Ford down in the middle of the ring. Ford finally drops Kofi with a DDT in the middle of the ring and they both go down. Dawkins and Wood tag in at the same time and they run wild as fans cheer them on. The WWE Network feed cuts out and comes back to Dawkins grounding Woods. Ford tags in for the double team as Dawkins scoops Woods. Woods slides out and sends Dawkins into the corner. Woods and Kofi go on to hit the Midnight Hour, a Big E-less version. Ford kicks out at 2.

Kofi unloads on Ford now, hitting multiple Boom Drops in the middle of the ring. Ford gets an opening with a dropkick. They go on and Ford hits a big top rope Frogsplash to Kofi after Dawkins put him down with a big Spinebuster. Ford landed hard on his ribs but he still crawls to cover as Kofi kicks out. Dawkins ends up saving Ford from a pin. Woods flies in and takes Dawkins out of the ring. Kofi tags in Wood. Ford ducks Trouble In Paradise as Ford nails Trouble In Paradise right back, using it on Kofi. Woods with a big Gutbuster and close 2 count on Ford.

Ford looks to tag but Dawkins is down on the floor. Woods works him over and takes him to the top. Woods climbs up for a superplex but Ford resists. Ford sends Woods down and Woods doesn’t see Dawkins tag in. Ford hits a big top rope Blockbuster while Woods sits on Dawkins’ shoulders. Dawkins covers for the pin to win as Kofi tries to run in but is too late to break the pin up.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, Ford and Dawkins recover as their music hits. We go to replays. The Profits meet The New Day in the middle of the ring after the match as they face off. They start hugging, titles in hand, as fans cheer them on.

– Back from a break and we see the Women’s Team SmackDown getting ready in the backstage area. We also see the Women’s Team RAW but Lana is off to the side by herself. Apparently she is not to be tagged in during the match.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn for the next non-title champion vs. champion match. The Hurt Business is out next – WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

The bell rings and here we go. Sami stalls and ducks into the ropes as Lashley charges, but the referee backs him off. Sami is intimidated by members of The Hurt Business at ringside. Sami goes to the floor and barks at Cedric and Shelton. Lashley follows and brings him back in. Sami turns it around and stomps on Lashley. Sami with punches against the ropes. They run the ropes and Lashley takes control, running through a clothesline attempt.

Lashley goes to work and works on Sami in the corner using the turnbuckles. Lashley launches Sami into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Lashley then tosses Sami across the ring. Sami goes back out but is stared down by Shelton. Sami stops Lashley from yanking him back into the ring. Sami jumps on Lashley with knees on the middle rope, forcing MVP to watch. Sami comes off the second rope with an elbow to the back of the neck. Lashley kicks out at 1. Lashley catches Sami in mid-air and launches him again.

Lashley unloads on Sami again. Lashley with a neckbreaker now. MVP barks orders but Lashley runs into Sami’s boot in the corner. Lashley with a long vertical suplex. Sami almost gets the win with a roll-up out of nowhere. Lashley with another suplex. The Hurt Business surrounds Sami at ringside and yells at him. He shoves Cedric and taunts them but they won’t hit him. Lashley comes out and takes care of Sami, ramming him into the barrier. Lashley continues to dominate Sami at ringside. Sami counters and rams Lashley into the ring post.

Sami brings it back in but ends up sending Lashley back to the floor. Sami tries to expose the top turnbuckle but Cedric and Shelton stop him. Lashley blocks a Helluva Kick attempt and drives Sami down into the mat. Sami retreats to the floor and looks to leave up the ramp but MVP trips him. MVP tosses Sami back into the ring when the referee has his back turned. Lashley immediately applies The Hurt Lock and gets the win by submission.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as the music hits. The Hurt Business joins him and MVP places the title around his waist. We go to replays. Sami begs and pleads with the referee on the outside, but the decision is final.

– The Usos are backstage talking when Paul Heyman walks in. Jey Uso starts talking about what happened earlier. Roman Reigns walks in and starts in on Jey for the loss. Jimmy Uso tells Reigns to give him a break but Reigns also talks down at Jimmy. Reigns talks about Jey losing because he couldn’t control his team, because they didn’t respect him. Reigns goes on about respect and says without it, Jey doesn’t have a spot at the table. Reigns ends up dismissing Jey, telling him to go find his brother because Reigns doesn’t have time for losers tonight.

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring for the next non-title champion vs. champion match as RAW Women’s Champion Asuka comes out to a pop. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is out next, also to a pop.

The bell rings and they go at it. Asuka takes control but Banks takes her down in the middle of the ring. They tangle with back & forth counters now. Banks grounds Asuka. More back and forth on the mat now. Banks goes for an arm bar but Asuka resists. Banks keeps the scissors on her arm. Asuka rolls Banks around but Banks goes into an early Bank Statement.

Asuka stays calm and breaks the hold but Banks covers for 2. Banks keeps control with the arm locked in. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock now. They get to their feet now, still trading holds. Asuka fights Banks off with an elbow. Banks with a Backstabber for a quick pin attempt. Asuka ends up on the floor as the referee counts. Banks offers to let her in through the ropes. She comes back in and they go at it. Asuka sends Banks to the floor with a Hip Attack. More back and forth in the ring now. Asuka with an ankle lock. Banks fights back with a kick to the rib but Asuka drops her and nails a sliding kick for a 2 count.

They tangle some more and Asuka nails a big knee strike for a close 2 count. It looks like we’re about to get a Shining Wizard or a Bank Statement but Banks grounds Asuka after a counter. Banks with an abdominal stretch now. Asuka breaks free. Banks goes right back into another abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Banks takes another Hip Attack to the floor. Banks ends up leaping off the top of the barrier with a Meteora but Asuka counters and puts her down with double knees of her own. The referee counts but they both make it back in right before the 10 count.

They trade more shots and counters to prevent pins now that they’re back in the ring. They both slowly get up. Banks is on the apron. Asuka goes for a Hip Attack but gets stuck in the ropes. Asuka capitalizes and hits a Backstabber for another close 2 count. Banks with a big Meteora in the corner. They trade more counters and close calls. Asuka drops Banks with double knees to the face for another close 2 count. Asuka can’t believe it.

Asuka drops Banks again and goes for another ankle lock. It’s blocked and Asuka goes down but she kicks out at 2. They trade more counters and back & forth. Asuka back-slides Banks for 2. Asuka follows up with a big kick. Asuka charges on her feet but they quickly tangle again to the mat and Banks rolls Asuka up for the 3 count out of nowhere.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Banks recovers and stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Banks makes her exit with her title in the air. A somewhat emotional Asuka stands in the ring and looks on as Banks celebrates to the back.

– The announcers show us how The Miz got over on Dominik Mysterio to win the Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show earlier.

– We also see how The Gobbledy Gooker captured the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth on the Kickoff. We see Gooker backstage now, following a trail of bird seed. This leads to Akira Tozawa pinning him for the title with his ninja referee. R-Truth then appears and pins Tozawa for the title to begin his 45th reign. Truth runs away with Gooker and Tozawa chasing him.

Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match: Team RAW (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bayley, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Bianca Belair)

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Traditional 5-on-5 Women’s Match as Team RAW is out first, represented by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax. We see how she’s put Lana through several announce tables in recent weeks. Jax waits in the ring and out next comes her partner, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. Lacey Evans is out next, followed by Peyton Royce. We see what led to Royce and Evans replacing Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke this past Monday. Lana is out last for Team RAW and the others are annoyed by her already. Bayley is out first for Team SmackDown. Bianca Belair is out next, swinging her hair around. The Riott Squad is out next – Ruby Riott is first, followed by Liv Morgan. Natalya is out last for Team SmackDown.

Bayley talks some trash as she starts off with Evans. Bayley takes her from corner to corner, then tags in Natalya to take over. Natalya shows Evans up and goes back to work on her. Natalya with some of her signature moves, including the low dropkick for a 2 count. Royce tags in but Natalya rolls her up for a 2 count. Belair tags in and double teams Royce with Natalya as the referee counts. Belair with a big moonsault on Royce for a 2 count.

Morgan tags in but Royce kicks and she grabs it. They tangle and Royce kicks out of a quick pin attempt. They collide and both go down. Morgan tags in Riott but Royce takes her down and makes a tag to Baszler. Baszler goes at it with Riott. Baszler with a big backbreaker and a kick to the chest. Baszler with more big kicks with one taking Riott’s head off for a 2 count. Riott fights out of a hold with left hands and Baszler goes down. Jax tags in and stalks Riott back into the corner. Riott ducks and in comes Bayley, then Liv, to team up on Jax. She shoves them both off and Jax slams Liv now that she’s alone.

Lana tags herself in and Jax isn’t happy. Lana and Morgan go at it. Lana gets kicked but she goes for a close 2 count. Lana keeps control but Liv tags in Natalya. Lana and Natalya have words, then lock up. Natalya drops her with a shoulder and talks some trash. More back and forth now. Lana back-slides Natalya for 2, and Natalya rolls Lana over for 2. Lana with knees to the gut in the corner now. Lana drops Natalya and nails a big kick to the face for 2. More action with Lana now. No one wants to tag Lana. Jax and Baszler yell at her to get out of her. Lana just stands there on the steps as Baszler berates her. Lana looks to be getting emotional now.

Royce and Bayley are legal now. Royce taunts Bayley. They lock up and Bayley unloads, beating Royce down. Bayley takes Royce face-first into the turnbuckle and keeps the offense going. Bayley with a suplex for a 2 count. Bayley points and laughs at Lana for how she’s standing there on the steps, like the dunce in class. Royce ends up tying Bayley up in the rope, using the 5 count. Bayley comes back and rams Royce in the corner. Belair tags in and grabs Royce from the turnbuckles, pressing her high in the air, then dropping her into the turnbuckle with Snake Eyes.

Bayley comes off the top with an elbow drop on Royce. Evans makes the save on the pin attempt. Everyone gets involved and hits their finishers now. Jax sends Belair to the floor. Jax blocks a Riott Kick and sends Ruby to the floor. Jax presses Liv out to the floor onto Riott. Bayley sends Jax to the floor. Bayley tells Lana to watch as she goes to the top but Royce cuts Bayley off as she runs her mouth too much. Royce climbs up and hits a big superplex, sending Bayley down onto the rest of the Superstars at ringside. The referee counts with Lana watching from the steps, the only person still standing.

Royce rolls Bayley back into the ring. Royce hits the Déjà Vu on Bayley in the middle of he ring. Royce pins Bayley to eliminate her.

Natalya goes at it with Royce now. Natalya finally gets the upperhand and applies the Sharpshooter. Royce taps out and is eliminated.

Evans comes in and goes at it with Natalya now. Evans levels Natalya from the corner. Evans goes up top for the moonsault but she lands hard as Natalya moves. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but it’s blocked. Baszler runs in but Natalya also goes for the Sharpshooter on her. Evans comes and drops Natalya with the Woman’s Right. Evans pins Natalya and eliminates her.

Belair runs in and fights with Evans. Evans puts her down. Belair rolls Evans from behind for a 2 count. Belair slams Evans face-first in the middle of the ring. Belair goes to the top but Baszler distracts, allowing Evans to cut Belair off. Evans climbs up with Belair and rocks her. They tangle and Evans hits a super Spanish Fly. She covers but The Riott Squad breaks it up just in time. Jax comes in and Riott fights her off. Liv tags in but can’t roll Jax over. Jax fights Riott off again as she tags back in. Liv also tags back in but Jax shuts her down. Liv and Riott keep taking turns on Jax with quick offense. The double teaming continues and Riott hits a Riott Kick to Jax.

Baszler tags in to save Jax from the double teaming. Baszler unloads on Riott in the corner while talking trash to Liv. Baszler drops Riott with a Shining Wizard. Baszler is dealing with Liv and Riott now. Riott comes off the top but Baszler grabs her and applies the Kirifuda Clutch. Jax pulls Morgan off the apron. Riott has Baszler pinned but Jax has the referee distracted. Riott ends up collapsing due to the Kirifuda Clutch, which was still locked in during her pin attempt. Riott is out. Baszler pins Riott and eliminates her.

Liv runs in as does Evans. Liv unloads and slams Evans’ face several times into the mat. Liv keeps the offense coming to Evans, stomping her back in the corner. Belair is back on the apron now, waiting for a tag. Liv stomps away on Evans and delivers more offense. Liv with a Crucifix Bomb to Evans for the pin to eliminate her.

Belair and Liv dare the champs to come in. The two sides face off. Liv and Jax go at it now. Liv also knocks Baszler off the apron. Liv kicks Jax’s knee out and then hits a tornado DDT. Liv with an enziguri to the face of Jax. Jax catches Liv out of nowhere and hits a Samoan Drop for the pin. Liv has been eliminated as Baszler stops Belair from breaking the pin.

Jax and Baszler surround Belair now as she gets back up. Belair drops Baszler first and goes at it with Jax, unloading in the corner. Belair back-flips over Jax and dropkicks her. Belair unloads with strikes, knocking Belair back. Belair goes for a splash but Jax gets her knees up. Jax with a big slam in the middle of the ring, then a leg drop but Belair kicks out at 2. Belair gets pulled up by her hair. Jax goes to the second rope but Belair dropkicks her to the floor. Baszler tags in but Belair lifts her. Baszler counters and ends up applying the Kirifuda Clutch. A belly-to-back suplex breaks it up. Belair flips at Baszler and Baszler counters, applying the Kirifuda Clutch again.

Belair slowly moves for the ropes with Baszler on her back, the Clutch still locked in. Belair fades and falls right in front of the ropes. She falls with her hand on the rope. Belair is knocked out but she goes past the referee’s 5 count and the referee disqualifies her. Baszler has been eliminated by DQ.

Jax scoops a knocked out Belair and has her on the floor now but Belair slides out and shoves Jax into the steel ring steps. The referee counts. Jax tries to stop Belair from getting back in. Belair back-drops Jax over the barrier into the crowd. Belair tries to leap back into the ring before the 10 count but she fails to make it. The referee counts Jax and Belair out, eliminating them. Lana, who is still standing on the steps by herself, is then announced the Sole Survivor.

Winner and Sole Survivor: Lana

– After the match, Lana begins celebrating as her music hits. Jax looks on and she’s disgusted. Lana dances around the ring as officials try to hold a furious Jax back at ringside. Lana keeps her celebration going to end the segment.

– We get a promo for the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20. The announcers confirm that TLC will take place from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

– Michael Cole sends us to a video package for tonight’s main event.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

It’s time for the final non-title champion vs. champion match, and the final RAW vs. SmackDown match of the night, as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his way out for the main event. Paul Heyman is with him. They stop on the stage as the pyro explodes. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre makes his way out next as fans cheer him on. Drew is carrying the same sword he had at RAW, and is wearing the kilt. The pyro goes off before Drew marches to the ring. Drew looks over at Reigns and raises the title as more pyro goes off. Reigns and McIntyre stare each other down in the middle of the ring now. They get closer and raise their titles in the air as fans boo and cheer.

They lock up in the middle of the ring to start. They break after being unable to get an upperhand. They lock up again and trade holds. Reigns goes to the ropes to force the break. Drew laughs at The Tribal Chief. They lock up again and Reigns applies a headlock to take control. Reigns takes Drew down into the headlock. Drew with a headlock of his own. They break and run the ropes. Drew ends up leveling Reigns with a big shoulder.

Reigns goes to the floor to regroup with Heyman as Drew looks on. Drew plays some mind games now as Reigns re-enters. Drew looks for a lock up but Reigns kicks Drew and rocks him with punches into the corner. Reigns takes control and beats Drew up in the corner as the referee warns him. Drew turns it around in the corner and rocks Reigns with big punches. Drew with a big chop. Reigns with a headbutt and more big strikes as Heyman looks on. The referee yells at Reigns but Reigns intimidates him into the corner. Drew takes Reigns back into the corner and does the same, unloads to beat him down.

Reigns comes back and sends Drew to the apron, then runs hm into the ring post. Drew falls down to the floor. The referee counts while Drew is down. Reigns follows and slams Drew face-first into the edge of the apron. Reigns resets the count and whips Drew shoulder-first into the steel ring steps.

Reigns brings it back in the ring and grounds Drew with a headlock. Drew tries to fight up and out but Reigns beats him back down with knee strikes. Drew kicks out at 2 as Reigns shows a bit of frustration. Reigns keeps control and grounds Drew again. Drew tries to get up again but Reigns slings him back to the mat by his hair. Reigns ends up leveling Drew with another big leaping shot but he can’t put Drew away. Reigns grounds McIntyre again.

Drew fights up and rocks Reigns a few times. Reigns fights back in the middle of the ring, knocking Drew into the corner. Drew gets sent to the opposite corner but he explodes out with a clothesline. Drew with more offense and a big overhead throw. Drew with an inverted neckbreaker in the middle of the ring. Drew kips up for a pop. Drew waits for Reigns to get up now, waiting in the corner. Drew grabs Reigns instead and helps him up. Reigns blocks the Futureshock DDT. Drew avoids the Samoan Drop. Drew charges from the corner with a clothesline but Reigns hits a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count.

Heyman watches from ringside, holding the Universal Title belt. Reigns and Drew are both down. Reigns waits in the corner as Drew stumbles around. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch but Drew blocks it and hits a big Spinebuster. Reigns kicks out at 2. Reigns and Drew are both down but Drew is moving first.

Drew ends up catching Reigns on the floor, sending him into the barrier and the steel steps. Drew brings it back in the ring but Reigns kicks him on his way back in. Reigns with a right hand to knock Drew back down. The referee checks on Drew now. Reigns talks some trash. Reigns jabs Drew but takes a Glasgow Kiss headbutt right back. They trade more quick offense in the middle of the ring until Drew catches Reigns with the Futureshock DDT. Reigns kicks out right before the 3 count and Heyman can’t believe it.

Drew walks around, waiting on Reigns to recover. Drew gets hyped up in the corner now as Reigns slowly gets up. Drew charges with a Claymore Kick attempt but Reigns hits him with a Superman Punch as fans boo. Reigns looks to counter but Drew launches him with a guillotine toss. Drew charges but Reigns kicks him in the face, then sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Drew falls to the mat and is down face-first now. Reigns charges with a Spear but Drew turns it into a takedown. Drew immediately goes into a Kimura Lock submission on the mat. The referee checks on Reigns but he won’t tap.

Reigns gets his arm on the bottom rope to break the hold. Reigns goes to the floor for a breather. Drew charges but Reigns catches him and turns it into a big Samoan Drop through the announce table. Fans boo. Reigns grabs Drew again and puts him through what’s left of the debris. Reigns breaks the referee’s count and sits on the apron, watching Drew try to recover. Reigns is seething now. Drew gets up but Reigns immediately puts him through the barrier with a Spear. Reigns brings Drew back into the ring but he kicks out at 2. Reigns, Heyman and the announcers can’t believe it.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Reigns gets up and delivers a Spear but he runs into a kick. Reigns ends up going for Spear and he hits it but Drew still kicks out. Reigns talks to himself and apparently sends a message out to Samoa Joe. Reigns charges again but this time Drew meets him with a Claymore Kick. Reigns falls into the referee, knocking him out of the ring.

Reigns, McIntyre and the referee are all down. Jey Uso runs down as fans boo. Drew knocks him right back to the floor. Drew goes back over to Reigns but Reigns lands a low blow. Jey superkicks Drew right after the low blow. Reigns with a Superman Punch. Reigns then locks in the Guillotine but Drew hangs on. A new referee runs down to the ring but Drew is trying to break free now. Reigns tightens the hold and brings Drew to the mat with it. Drew passes out and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns begins to recover as his music hits. We go to replays. Reigns stands up and raises the Universal Title belt in the air as the boos continue. Reigns makes his exit as Heyman waits for him at the bottom of the ramp. The referee hands McIntyre the WWE Title belt as he slowly recovers. Reigns looks up and sees Jey on the ramp, applauding him. Reigns stops at Jey and nods. They embrace and Reigns tells him he did a good job. A disappointed but furious Drew is sitting up on the apron now, staring at the ground. Reigns stands with Uso and talks on the stage, raising the title in the air. That ends the segment.

– Back from a break and Mike Rome is in the ring for The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” segment. Rome welcomes those who came to say goodbye to Taker. The music hits and out first comes Shane McMahon. Big Show is out next, followed by WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Jeff Hardy (who has Taker’s symbol painted on his face), WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, and then Kane. We go to a video package on The Deadman.

The video features comments from Triple H, John Cena, Shane, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and goes on for several minutes with highlights from Mark Calaway 30 years as The Undertaker. Fans in the virtual ThunderDome crowd chant “Undertaker!” now. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is introduced. The other guests are no longer in the ring. Vince talks about Taker’s 30 years in the company, striking fear in his opponents and entertaining a global audience, in WWF and WWE. Vince says this run will never be duplicated, so tonight we say goodbye, we say nothing lasts forever, which could be wrong, because the legacy of The Undertaker will live on eternally. So now Vince gives you… The Deadman, The Phenom… ladies and gentlemen… The Undertaker! The bells start to toll inside the Amway Center. The crowd goes black as the flame start to shoot up. Vince waits in the ring as The Undertaker’s iconic entrance begins.

Taker’s symbol appears high up in the arena as lighting strikes it and goes along with a MIDI-like version of his theme song. The bell tolls again and now The Undertaker begins his signature entrance to the ring.

Taker stops on the ring steps as more flames go off around the ring. Taker finally enters the ring and looks around for a minute or two. We hear “Undertaker!” chants apparently being piped in. Taker just stands there as crowd chants continue. The virtual crowd has not returned to the LED boards. Taker says for 30 long years he’s made that slow walk to the ring and has laid people to rest time and time again. He says and now his time has come. A “thank you Taker!” chant starts up. Taker says his time has come, it’s time for The Undertaker to… Rest.. In.. Peace. The ring fills up some with fog now as Taker tips his hat and drops down to one knee. Taker does his signature pose as we see a graphic of the late WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer on the wall, holding the urn. Taker looks up at the Bearer graphic and resumes his pose on his knee, looking down as the lights go out. The “Undertaker!” chants continue with just a single spotlight on Taker in the ring now. The bells start to toll once again as Taker’s music starts back up. He stands back up from his pose as the lighting and thunder start again. Taker stands tall in the middle of the ring and cuts his own throat. Taker exits the ring and marches up the ramp. He stops, turns back around to look at the ring, then faces forward again. Taker raises his fist in the air as the lightning strikes. The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” ends as Taker heads to the back and the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view goes off the air.

