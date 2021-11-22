LIVE WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Survivor Series Results – November 21, 2021

– The 2021 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Kayla Braxton welcomes us, and she’s joined on the panel by Peter Rosenberg and Kevin Patrick, plus WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler. The panel hypes up the fans in the background, then they go over the card for tonight’s pay-per-view. We see video of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair arriving in the back.

The panel discusses the Flair vs. Lynch match and we get a break. We come back and the panel gives predictions as some fans in the background chant “AEW!” but other fans yell back at them. Lawler goes with Lynch while Booker picks Flair, Patrick picks Becky, and Rosenberg predicts Flair to win. Back from another break and we see footage from the Cricket Wireless FanZone with fans giving their predictions on WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We see recent happenings between Sasha Banks and Shotzi. Banks is backstage with Shotzi, Natalya, Toni Storm, and Shayna Baszler now. Banks, the Team Captain, gives them a pep talk but disrespects Shotzi. The panel talks the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match and Booker believes Team SmackDown has already imploded. They discuss SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro and we see Randy Orton arriving in the back with Riddle. The panel talks about Orton breaking Kane’s record for most WWE pay-per-view appearances tonight, and we see Kane’s congratulatory tweet. Booker picks The Usos to win, while Lawler and the others disagree.

The panel talks about tonight being the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series, with Lawler looking back at what he thought of The Rock. The rest of the panel also shares brief memories of The Great One before Kayla sends us to a quick break. We come back and go right to the ring for tonight’s Kickoff match.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

We go to ringside for tonight’s Kickoff match as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined by Pat McAfee and Byron Saxton. Out first comes Rick Boogs with his guitar. Boogs gives the grand introduction for WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and they head to the ring together. McAfee hits the table to dance around and Jimmy says he’s dancing all over his notes. Nakamura and Boogs hit the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest for this non-title champion vs. champion match. The undefeated Priest comes out to a hometown New York City pop.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Priest takes control to start, working on the arm. Nakamura tries to break free but Priest takes him down by the arm. Boogs shreds some at ringside to rally, which helps Nakamura turn it around in the middle of the ring. Priest with a big arm drag but Nakamura comes back with one of his own. They show each other up and taunt each other for a pop.

They lock up again and Priest unloads with knee strikes. Priest sends Nakamura to the corner but misses a punch. Nakamura drops Priest in the corner and stomps away while Boogs shreds at ringside. Nakamura positions Priest on the top turnbuckle but misses the high knee as Priest moves. Priest fights back and comes in from the apron with a big leg drop for a 2 count. Priest with more offense and a big elbow for a 2 count. Priest grounds Nakamura in the middle of the ring now. Boogs plays some more at ringside, annoying Priest. Nakamura fights up and out but Priest drops him with a kick.

Nakamura counters a move and nails a step-up kick. Nakamura yells at Priest to bring it. They go at it and Nakamura unloads with kicks. Priest catches a kick but Nakamura nails an enziguri to drop him. Nakamura with more offense in the corner, then the sliding German suplex. Priest kicks out at 2. Priest elbows Nakamura off his back, but then runs into a kick in the corner. Nakamura comes off the middle turnbuckle but Priest knocks him out of the air with a spinning heel kick. Priest gets hyped up from the corner as the hometown crowd rallies. Priest unloads with strikes in the middle of the ring, then plants Nakamura in the mat. Priest yells out and waits for Nakamura to get up in the corner. Priest with a flying elbow in the corner. They trade counters but Priest levels him with a clothesline, then drives him into the mat once again for another 2 count.

Priest calls for the end from the corner but has to pick Nakamura back up. Nakamura counters with a knee to the face and more strikes. Priest with the Bell Clap. Nakamura dicks a kick, Priest ducks a kick, but Nakamura levels him with a roundhouse for a pop. Nakamura readies for the Kinshasa now but Priest ducks and rolls him for a 2 count. Priest with a big kick on the follow-up. Priest comes off the middle rope but Nakamura knees him in mid-air and keeps the strikes coming for another close 2 count.

Nakamura can’t believe it. Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa once again as fans rally. Priest catches him with South of Heaven for a close 2 count. Priest and Nakamura are both down now. Priest goes for The Reckoning but it’s blocked. Priest stomps Nakamura but Nakamura nails a flying armbar. Priest resists and shoves Nakamura away, then pulls him into the Hell’s Gate submission.

Nakamura starts fading but Boogs brings him back to life with the guitar. Priest seethes now. Priest goes out after Boogs, takes the guitar and smashes it as fans boo him. Boogs approaches and asks why, but Priest nails him in the face with the guitar piece. Nakamura comes out but Priest drops him with a piece of guitar for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the bell, fans boo their hometown star as Priest storms away up the ramp. We go to replays. Priest heads to the back as his music plays while Boogs and Nakamura try to recover in front of the announce table. We go to a break.

– Back from a break and the panel talks about the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match as we see Bobby Lashley arriving backstage. Kevin Owens interrupts the panel and talks about how he hopes he can redeem himself tonight to show everyone that he is who he says he is. Kayla sends us backstage to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville for breaking news. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon arrives in a SUV as the roster waits for him, with Deville and Pearce. Vince steps out and they all pop for Vince. Vince then brings a large brass ball out of the SUV, and cues them to pop for that, and they do. Vince shows off the brass ball, then walks off. Apparently this is one of the treasure items from Netflix’s new “Red Notice” movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. We go back to the panel for more discussion on tonight’s line-up. We go to a break and get a video package for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to hype tonight’s match with WWE Champion Big E. They show more footage from the Cricket Wireless FanZone. The panel discusses Big E vs. Reigns now. That’s it for the Kickoff pre-show.

– The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view opens up with a video package inspired by Netflix’s “Red Notice” movie, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and is the sponsor of tonight’s pay-per-view. We’re live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City as the pyro explodes. Michael Cole welcomes us and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Pat McAfee. We get a video package for tonight’s champion vs. champion match for the women’s division.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for tonight’s opener as Mike Rome does the introduction. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next.

The bell rings and they immediately start brawling with right hands. Flair rams Lynch into the corner and the referee has to separate them. Flair rushes but Lynch kicks her. Flair takes out Lynch’s knee from the back. Flair keeps going for the knee but Lynch turns it into the Dis-Arm-Her. They break and get back to their feet but Lynch drops Flair with a shot to the nose. Flair tackles Lynch and mounts her with rights.

Flair and Lynch go tot he floor and tangle, but Lynch shoves Flair face-first into the ring post, then the barrier. Lynch returns to the ring as the referee counts and Flair recovers at ringside. Flair comes back in but Lynch stomps her. Flair blocks the Man-Handle Slam, into a backbreaker. Flair kicks Lynch in the back of the neck and now stands tall as the crowd boos and cheers.

Flair man-handles Lynch, slamming her face into the mat over and over. Flair stands tall for the crowd now. Lynch catches Flair on the top rope but Flair turns it around and runs her shoulder-first into the ring post. Lynch falls out to the floor as the crowd goes wild. Flair goes to the apron but then climbs to the top turnbuckle. Flair goes for the moonsault to the floor but Lynch jumps up on the apron and shoves Flair off the top, to the floor. Flair hits her head on the barrier and may have hurt her knee on the fall. Lynch follows and Flair slams her back into the barrier.

Flair breaks the count as they return to the ring. They both crawl at each other, yelling and taunting each other. They get up to their feet and unload with punches and slaps. Flair clotheslines Lynch. Flair mounts Lynch with more strikes. Lynch kicks out at 1 and Flair smiles. Flair keeps Lynch down, working her around the ring. Lynch rocks Flair in the nose but Flair elbows her into the corner. Flair with a big chop but Lynch slaps h er. Flair with more big rights until the referee pulls her of. Flair blocks a kick and decks Lynch in the corner again. Lynch kicks Flair in the face. Flair catches Lynch for a tilt-a-whirl slam but it’s blocked with a Dis-Arm-Her attempt, which is also blocked. Flair ends up slamming Lynch again with a powerbomb but Lynch kicks out. Flair laughs.

Flair rolls Lynch over for another quick pin attempt. Lynch rolls Flair up for 2. They trade more offense on the mat but get up and Flair sends her into the turnbuckles. Lynch turns it around in the corner and unloads with kicks, then punches as the referee pulls her off. Fans do duel chants now. Lynch with a slap and more strikes in the corner. Lynch goes for an overhead suplex but it’s blocked and Flair launches Lynch into the turnbuckles with a big overhead suplex. Flair kips up and plays to the crowd. Flair talks trash and drags Lynch over for another pin attempt. Flair goes to the top now, stepping on Lynch to get there. Flair wastes some time but climbs up for the moonsault. She goes for it but lands on her feet as Lynch moves. Flair immediately goes for another moonsault and barely hits it for a 2 count.

Flair taunts Becky while down. Lynch slaps her. Flair goes for a suplex but Lynch rolls her for a 2 count. Flair eats a right hand and keeps control. Lynch sends Flair to the apron but Flair fights in, hanging Becky up on the top rope. Flair regroups at ringside as the referee counts. Flair comes in with a big boot but it’s blocked. Lynch unloads while Flair is stuck on the apron now. Lynch with kicks and punches, then a big second rope leg drop over the back of the neck. Flair kicks out at 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They get up and trade strikes. Lynch takes Flair down into a double arm bar, into a roll-up for 2. Lynch talks trash and uppercuts Flair, and again, and again. Lynch charges and dodges a big boot but Flair drops her with a back elbow for a 2 count.

Flair taunts Lynch as she crawls to the ropes. Becky with a back elbow to knock Flair way. They tangle some more but Flair levels her with a big boot for a close 2 count. Flair yells at the referee and shows some frustration. Lynch blocks a submission. Lynch comes back with an inverted DDT for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Lynch mounts Flair with more strikes. Lynch grinds her boot on Flair to keep her down. Flair stops Lynch from walking away to the corner. Lynch mounts her and unloads with strikes. Lynch drags Flair to the corner and then goes to the top as some fans cheer and some boo. Lynch climbs up for the leg drop but Flair moves. Flair misses a big boot. Lynch with the Man-Handle Slam but Flair gets her leg on the bottom rope to break it up.

Lynch drags Flair for the Figure Four but doesn’t have it fully locked in as Flair screams out. They call each other a bitch and throw strikes while in the submission. Flair turns it over and now Lynch grabs the bottom rope to break it but Flair takes advantage of the 5 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” again as Flair and Lynch recover from the submissions on the mat. Flair knocks Lynch from the apron to the floor with a running big boot. Flair goes to the top rope for the big moonsault to the floor and she connects but barely, still taking Lynch down. Flair barks to the camera about how she’s the greatest ever. Flair brings it back in and covers for a 2 count. Flair goes right into Lynch’s Dis-Arm-Her finisher in the middle of the ring.

Lynch crawls to the bottom rope to break her own hold. They trade big strikes now. Flair rolls Lynch up and uses the rope for leverage but the referee catches her. Lynch immediately counters and rolls Flair up with the same move, also using the rope for leverage but the referee didn’t catch that one. Lynch gets the pin.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Lynch immediately stands tall and takes the title, talking trash as her music hits. Flair immediately sits up and smirks at the controversial finish. Lynch yells and raises her title, talking trash to Flair as we go to replays. Flair takes her title and makes her exit as Lynch barks from the ring.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.