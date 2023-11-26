WWE Survivor Series Results – November 25, 2023

WWE Survivor Series 2023 goes down tonight from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

On tap for tonight’s highly-anticipated premium live event is Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day & Drew McIntyre in the Men’s WarGames main event, as well as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL in the Women’s WarGames match.

Also scheduled for the show this evening, which starts off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c, is GUNTHER vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental title, Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark for the WWE Women’s World title, as well as Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar in singles action.

Featured below are complete WWE Survivor Series results from Saturday, November 25, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7/6c until 11/10c on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS (11/25/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs and then we shoot live outside AllState Arena where Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show.

Braxton introduces her co-hosts, who are all bundled up because it’s cold outside. Included on the pre-show panel for the Kickoff Show is Braxton, Jackie Redmond, Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg. There’s a small crowd behind them as well making a ton of noise.

Yikes. There is already an incredibly loud and very clearly audible “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant spreading throughout the fans behind the pre-show panel. The panelists start running down tonight’s lineup as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

From there, we head into our first of many pre-match video packages that tells the story leading up to a specific match on tonight’s card. First up we get a look at the road to tonight’s Women’s WarGames bout. The panelists give their thoughts on the bout, with Booker and Wade picking Damage CTRL and Rosenberg going with the Lynch team.

After a quick commercial time out, we return into some quick talk about the Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee match scheduled for tonight that was just added on last night’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show on FS1. The pre-show video package for the Escobar-Dragon Lee bout airs now.

The video packsge wraps up and then we shoot backstage at the AllState Arena live where Byron Saxton is joined by his guest at this time, Santos Escobar. Saxton asks about him attacking Rey Mysterio and Carlito. Escobar claims he delivered justice.

He calls Rey and Carlito gatekeepers that he got out of the way. He says Dragon Lee has talent but not the will to do what it takes. He says he’s also got the talent, but he’s got the will to do anything it takes and tonight, Dragon Lee will be an example. He says something in Spanish and walks off.

When we return to the panelists area, we once again hear loud “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chants from the fans hanging around in the background. The panelists march on and ignore the chants, continuing to talk about the Escobar-Dragon Lee tilt scheduled for tonight. A lengthy Bobby Lashley video package airs next.

From there, we see the video package for the WWE Women’s World Championship showdown between Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark. When it wraps up, we return to the panelists area where Greg Miller joins the gang to bring some energy into the mix. They give their thoughts on the Ripley-Starks bout.

Barrett picks Ripley, but Booker goes with Stark and heavily mocks Greg Miller for kissing Ripley’s ass. Rosenberg predicts Ripley to retain as well. Braxton thanks Miller for joining them and then begins the shift to discuss The Miz vs. GUNTHER showdown tonight for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Miz-GUNTHER package airs.

A quick Cricket Wireless ad airs and then we return to the panelists, who weigh-in with their thoughts on the I-C title bout. Barrett picks GUNTHER to win. Booker T in his “Shucky Ducky Quack Quack” moment of the night picks Miz to win. Peter Rosenberg then goes with GUNTHER.

We are told the results of the Ruffles Fan Vote for Women’s WarGames. The team of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi will have the advantage for their Women’s WarGames showdown against Damage CTRL. We then shift to the Men’s WarGames package and the panelists give their thoughts on that one and wrap things up.

Women’s WarGames

Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Shotzi

The bad ass cold open video package for tonight’s show airs and then we shoot live inside of a jam-packed crowd inside AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill. as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show on commentary. We then get ready for our opener, which will be the Women’s WarGames match.

Damage CTRL make their way out, as does the team of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi. Lynch and Bayley of Damage CTRL will kick things off for their respective teams. As noted during the Ruffles Fan Vote results on the Kickoff Show, Lynch’s team will jump off to the early advantage after the initial five minute opening interval.

Bayley takes it to Lynch early on, establishing the early offensive lead as the fans in Chi-Town boo. Lynch fights back as things end up in the corner, where we see a new, unique camera angle from a shot above the cage. Bayley and Lynch trade shots in the middle as fans chant “Boo!” and “Yay!” depending on who lands.

Lynch gets her Dis-Arm-Her on Bayley, but Dakota Kai uses a kendo stick through the cage to break it up. The clock ticks down and Shotzi comes in next. Lynch and Shotzi spend the next few minutes double-teaming Bayley. The clock strikes and IYO SKY comes in for the Damage CTRL team to even things up.

The WWE Women’s Champion hits the ring like a bat out of hell and uses a chain as a weapon to help Damage CTRL fight back into competitive form. She and Bayley beat down Lynch and Shotzi for a while but then the baby faces fight back and take over. The clock strikes and in comes Bianca Belair swinging her ponytail as the third member of her team.

They enjoy a 3-to-2 advantage for a while until IYO SKY and Bayley use Belair’s ponytail against her. Belair fights back and hits a double suplex on IYO and Bayley at the same time. Lynch comes off the top-rope with a leg drop and Shotzi comes off the top-rope with a big splash. The crowd goes wild as Belair’s team pulls ahead once again.

Now the clock strikes again and when the fans finish counting it down, the shark cage opens and out comes Kairi Sane marching to the ring to even the odds for Damage CTRL. She takes her sweet time before getting into the rings. She actually climbs under the ring and comes out with an enormous trash can lid. The fans boo and then she heads into the ring with it.

Damage CTRL takes over and after a bunch of chairs are brought into the mix, Shotzi is buried under the pile of chairs. IYO SKY slams Kairi Sane onto the pile of chairs, which she splashes onto with a massive flying elbow. The fans boo as Damage CTRL are now very comfortably in the lead. The clock strikes again and out comes Charlotte Flair as the final member of her team.

Flair hits a blockbuster off the top-rope onto Bayley and another member of Damage CTRL. She helps her team regain the offensive lead until she and Lynch stare each other down. That brief distraction allows Damage CTRL to take back over control of the offense. Charlotte climbs to the top-rope with IYO on her shoulders holding a chain.

IYO knocks her off and continues climbing. She drops the chain down to Dakota Kai at ringside. Kai pulls out a trash can and ties the chain around the handle of it. IYO uses the chain to pull the trash can up. She gets it in her hands and drops the chain in the ring.

She stands up on the tip-top of the cage with the trash can, which she puts over herself before leaping off and splashing onto a pile of bodies down below for an enormous pop and follow-up “Holy sh*t!” chant. That was insane! The clock strikes and out comes Asuka as the final member of the Damage CTRL team and the final member not in the match in general.

Asuka immediately grabs two big kendo sticks from under the ring. She reaches under and pulls out more and brings them all into the ring. She also pulls out a table for a big pop. Kai helps Asuka put all of those weapons into the ring before Asuka comes in with a fire extinguisher as well. The bell sounds and the WarGames – The Match Beyond now begins. The first team to get a pin or submission wins.

Lynch and Belair are tied together with the chain and beat down. Asuka sprays mist in the eyes of Shotzi on the top-rope. Charlotte fights back and hits an insane moonsault off the tip-top of the cage. She and Lynch work together for double-team spots and double-loud pops. Lynch gets the Dis-Arm-Her on Sane, but Bayley hits a running knee to break it up.

Belair uses the fire extinguisher moments later to prevent the match from ending. Bayley dives in front of her teammate, saving Kairi Sane and taking the spear from Charlotte. Shotzi comes off the top-rope with a senton and then Belair hits the KOD on Bayley. Charlotte and Shotzi set a table up in the ring. Lynch sits on the middle ropes and Belair feeds Bayley to her. Lynch puts Bayley through the table with a Man-Handle Slam for the win. Awesome opener.

Winners: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Shotzi

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (C) vs. The Miz

Up next in our second PLE match of the evening will be “The Ring General” GUNTHER going one-on-one against “The A-Lister” The Miz with his WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line.