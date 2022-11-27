WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results – November 26, 2022

Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: War Games aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

– The show opened with a video package focusing on the War Games match with an appearance from Ozzy Osbourne.

Women’s War Games Match

Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss & Mia Yim vs. Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair and Dakota Kai were the first participants to enter the cage. Bianca got the upper hand early, tossing Dakota across the ring. Dakota avoided a powerbomb and pulled Bianca face first into the ropes. Dakota grabbed the wall to stop a power move before receiving a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Dakota tripped Bianca in the corner and blasted her with a running boot into the cage. Bianca clocked Dakota with a forearm strike, setting up a vertical suplex. Dakota caught Bianca with a scorpion kick, only for her to respond with an inverted powerbomb. BIanca tossed Dakota into the cage walls before powerbombing her into the wall.

Iyo Sky entered the cage next, knocking Bianca down with a dropkick. Sky knocked Bianca with a headscissors takedown, trapping her in between the rings. Dakota and Sky beat Bianca down in the corner, with Sky botching a double knee strike. Bianca managed to take both women down with a double suplex, but they recovered control soon after with a missile dropkick from Sky.

Asuka entered the cage next, nailing Dakota with a German suplex before having a face-off with Sky. They traded and evaded several moves, until Asuka surprised Sky with a series of spinning strikes and a sliding knee. Bianca stopped Dakota on the top turnbuckle, throwing her into the cage wall. Meanwhile, Asuka knocked Sky off her feet with a missile dropkick.

Nikki Cross introduced several weapons into the ring before entering the cage. Cross smashed a trash can lid on Bianca’s back, followed by a Tornado DDT. Cross took Asuka down with a fireman’s carry slam before whipping her entrance jacket on both of her opponents.

Alexa Bliss entered the cage next, immediately knocking Dakota with a dropkick into a trash can lid. Alexa knocked both Cross and Sky down, setting up a tag team bulldog into a trash can lid on Sky. Alexa took Dakota off her feet with a hurracarrana on top of the trash can lid. Bianca saved Alexa from kendo stick shots from Cross before splitting the stick on her knee. Everyone started exchanging kendo stick strikes, allowing Cross to climb to the top of the cage. Cross dove off the top of the cage, knocking everybody down with a high crossbody.

Bayley introduced a couple of ladders and a table before entering the cage. Bayley slammed Bianca into the corner with a sunset flip bomb. Damage CTRL drove a table into Bianca’s ribs in between the rings. Bayley and Dakota launched Sky into a moonsault on Alexa, followed by a suplex and a double stomp on Asuka.

Yim tossed a few trash cans into the ring before entering herself. Yim nailed Dakota with a trash can mid-air before slamming Sky’s throat into a trash can lid. Yim tossed Dakota into the cage wall, setting up a basement rana onto the trash can lid. Cross climbed Yim’s back with a sleeper hold, but was taken out quickly, allowing Yim to hit Bayley with a suicide dive from one ring to the other. All eight women fought separately on four different corners, setting a series of superplexes on the heel team.

Rhea Ripley entered the cage, blasting Asuka with a dropkick, Yim with a headbutt and Alexa with a pump kick. Rhea dropped Bianca with a German suplex before catching Alexa’s high crossbody and suplexing her. Rhea trapped Asuka in an inverted Cloverleaf, allowing Sky to clock her with a running basement dropkick. Yim tossed a trash can into Rhea on the corner before crashing through both with a cannonball. Damage CTRL knocked Yim out with a series of trash can lid strikes to the head and a diving double stomp.

Becky Lynch entered the cage as the match was made official. Becky knocked Dakota, Sky and Cross down with leaping kicks. Nikki accidentally smashed a trash can on Sky’s head, allowing Becky to take her out with a diving leg drop using the trash can. Becky and Bayley started exchanging strikes, with The Man quickly getting the upper hand. Becky turned around to have a face-off with Rhea. Rhea blasted Becky with a headbutt and the Riptide, but Asuka broke the pin on time. Asuka blinded Rhea with the Green Mist, setting her up for a DDT from Becky. Bayley dropped Asuka on the top turnbuckle, only to be rolled up by Becky for a two count. Bayley nailed Becky with the Roseplant on the steel plate between the rings, but Asuka broke the pinfall attempt.

Asuka tried to stop Sky from climbing the cage, but Damage CTRL stopped her with trash can lid shots to the back. Almost everyone else joined on the top turnbuckle, but Cross stopped Bianca from completing a huge Tower of Doom. Cross knocked Alexa with a swinging neckbreaker before Bianca hit a rough powerbomb on Bayley. Sky dove off the top of the cage onto Bianca and Yim with a gigantic moonsault.

Cross tried to handcuff Alexa to the wall, but she got cuffed herself before being dropped onto a trash can. Asuka dropped Rhea with a Codebreaker, but she caught the follow-up hip strike, tossing her into the wall. Yim evaded the Riptide and trapped Rhea in a sleeper hold, only to be driven through a ladder in the corner. Bianca, Becky and Damage CTRL had a face off before starting a big brawl. Becky and Bianca knocked Dakota and Sky with the Manhandle Slam and the KOD respectively. Bianca laid Sky and Dakota on top of a table, while Becky climbed to the top of the cage. Bianca took Bayley out of commission with a KOD onto the cage wall. Becky finished the match with a diving leg drop off the top of the cage on Dakota and Sky through the table.

Winners: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss & Mia Yim

– A recap of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Jey Uso’s interactions from SmackDown aired.

– At backstage, Jey Uso warned Roman Reigns about not trusting Sami Zayn and costing them the advantage. Roman told Jey to focus on the match and be the right hand man, while he would be the Tribal Chief. After Jey left the room, Roman ordered Paul Heyman to bring him Sami Zayn.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor

They started the matchup trading waist locks. Finn cornered AJ and tried to get a cheap shot, but AJ knocked him off his feet and blasted him with strikes to the leg. AJ dropped Finn down with a backbreaker, followed by a knee breaker. Finn tried to recover control with a few elbow strikes, but he responded with headbutts. Finn caught AJ off-guard with a roll up, setting up a series of stomps and knee drops. AJ tried to pin Finn with a sunset flip, but he immediately countered with a basement dropkick.

Finn targeted AJ’s back with an abdominal stretch and a couple of forearm strikes. AJ tried to make a comeback, but Finn blocked a hip toss attempt with another abdominal stretch. AJ managed to finish the hip toss, nailing Finn with a sliding forearm strike and fireman’s carry backbreaker. Finn missed a jumping double stomp, but stopped AJ on the apron with a series of knee strikes. AJ crushed Finn’s leg with a dragon screw into the ropes, but he wasn’t able to capitalize after Dominik swept him off the apron. The OC, Priest and Dominik started a brawl at ringside, spilling off into the crowd and away from the ring.

Finn and AJ exchanged pinning combinations, until Finn managed to hit a sling blade. AJ blocked the shotgun dropkick with an enzuigiri, followed by a suplex into the corner for a two count. Finn evaded AJ’s attempt at the Calf Crusher and cracked him with a jumping double stomp. AJ caught Finn with a series of spinning strikes, but he stopped him with a reverse DDT. AJ stopped Finn’s attempt at a Styles Clash before both men knocked each other down with Pele kicks.

Finn caught AJ before a springboard move and nailed him with a gutbuster for a nearfall. Finn hit fireman’s carry backbreaker on AJ, but he responded quickly with the moonsault into a reverse DDT. AJ went for a 450 splash, but Finn moved out of the way, knocking AJ down with a shotgun dropkick soon after. Finn hurt his leg after missing the Coup de Grace, allowing AJ to lock in the Calf Crusher. Finn managed to break the hold by smashing AJ’s head onto the mat. As they barely got back up, they exchanged strikes and chops. AJ knocked Finn down with a forearm strike before finishing with the Phenomenal Forearm.

Winner: AJ Styles

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

Ronda immediately took Shotzi off her twice before trapping her in an Ankle lock. Shotzi managed to break the hold and crash onto Ronda with an inverted cannonball. Shayna pushed Ronda out of the way, receiving Shotzi’s suicide dive. Shotzi kicked Shayna off the apron before taking Ronda down with a clothesline. Ronda managed to counter a diving splash with a belly-to-belly slam before kicking Shotzi down. Ronda countered Shotzi’s double leg drop with an Ankle lock, but she responded with a Rewind kick. Ronda trapped Shotzi in a head and leg lock, but she managed to escape it.

Shotzi knocked Ronda down with a right hand on the apron while avoiding a knee strike. Shotzi took care of Ronda with an off-looking DDT on the apron, followed by a Slice Bread on Shayna at ringside. Shotzi launched both Ronda and Shayna over the barricade before crashing onto them through a row of fans with a high crossbody. Ronda knocked Shotzi off the top turnbuckle with a powerslam, followed by the Piper’s Pit and the Armbar for the win.

Winner & Still SmackDown Women’s Champion: Ronda Rousey

