WWE Superstars go to war tonight!

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 goes down this evening from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, kicking off with the two-hour “Countdown” pre-show starting at 4/3c.

On tap for tonight’s main show, which begins at 6/5c, is Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn & CM Punk vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Bronson Reed, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa in Men’s WarGames, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in Women’s WarGames, GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight title, LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE U.S. title, as well as Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the WWE Intercontinental title.

Featured below are complete WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results from Sunday, November 30, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 4pm EST. – 10pm EST.

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES RESULTS – NOVEMBER 30, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then hear Michael Cole welcome us to Countdown to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames from Vancouver, BC, Canada. He is joined by Big E. and Wade Barrett on the pre-show panel.

The three talk through live shots of the WarGames teams arriving, where Rhea Ripley is shown without a face protective mask on for the first time in a while. CM Punk is also shown arriving to the building for his first-ever WarGames match.

A lengthy WarGames history video package airs with homage being paid to Dusty Rhodes for inventing the match concept many moons ago. After the package wraps up, Cathy Kelley, Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg each check in from various parts of Rogers Arena.

GUNTHER is shown with Ludwig Kaiser for a live backstage interview, where “The Ring General’s” title defense against Damian Priest is profiled, and Kaiser’s WWE Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Bron Breakker and Sheamus is shown. Sheamus is shown backstage and asks if we’re ready for a banger. Redmond then interviews Breakker.