WWE Tag Team Embrace New Direction As The Company Turns Them Babyface

Internally, WWE has officially shifted The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) to babyface status, according to PWInsider.

Throughout their WWE career, the duo has seen various start and stop pushes, as well as name changes. They are former NXT Tag Team Champions who have received a credible push on the brand. Their primary roster call-up, however, was met with a series of creative mistakes, including a brief and harshly panned rebranding as “The Viking Experience.”

This year’s run was cut short by Ivar’s serious neck injury, which required a lengthy break from competition. Despite the defeats, they have returned to using the War Raiders brand, and it appears like they will be given a strong push in the tag team division. This new internal shift signals a move away from the comic components and back toward the hard-hitting, passionate approach that defined their early popularity.

Also, as most of you are aware, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are now officially categorized as heels after confronting Big E on Raw this past Monday.