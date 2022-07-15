WWE Tag Team Reportedly Getting New Ring Names Moving Forward

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the Grizzled Young Veterans will soon have new ring names. James Drake will now go by the name Jagger Reid, while Zack Gibson will start going by the ring name Rip Fowler.

Since being dropped from NXT 2.0 on April 19th, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions haven’t featured on television. Due to the edict against using wrestlers’ real names or identities they used on the independent wrestling scene, WWE reportedly removed the duo’s first names before they left.