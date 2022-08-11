WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H

Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars.

A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.

Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin in a singles match in the episode, which is currently available for streaming. Additionally, Mustafa Ali defeated T-BAR on the show. With Triple H in charge and his use of Dominik Dijakovic in NXT, there have been rumors that T-Bar may be undergoing a character makeover.

The Hurt Business faction included Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Alexander and Benjamin. The faction dominated the COVID-19 pandemic and was one of RAW’s best moments at the time.

They had a strong booking, with MVP as their manager and Lashley as the WWE Champion. The Tag Team Champions were Alexander and Benjamin.

Triple H now seems to have other intentions for them, although it’s unclear what they are.