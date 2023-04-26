WWE Tag Team Star Questions What They’re Missing Amidst Absence From TV

Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) are in an interesting situation because they aren’t frequently seen on WWE television.

Angel and Humberto began working together on Raw in September 2021. They were selected to the SmackDown brand in the 2021 Draught before the team was called Los Lotharios.

Despite being acknowledged for their ability within the ring, they’ve dropped down the card after first being pushed.

They’ve only wrestled one bout together this year, a loss to Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) in a WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Tournament First Round match on January 20. Angel last appeared on SmackDown on March 31st, during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

With the WWE Draft beginning this Friday on SmackDown and going on Monday Night Raw, a change for the tag team is possible.

Angel took to Twitter, where he captioned a photo of himself and Humberto, “what do you think we are missing? 🤔 #DinastiaGarza #LosGarza”