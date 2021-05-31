WWE Tag Team Week Details

WWE is celebrating Tag Team Week all week long on Peacock, the WWE Network and all social/digital platforms. WWE recognizes the inaugural World Tag Team Champions as Luke Graham and Tarzan Tyler, who were crowned on June 3, 1971 after a tournament win over The Sheik and Dick the Bruiser. They held the titles for 185 days before dropping them to Karl Gotch and Rene Goulet.

Peacock and the WWE Network will premiere “The 50 Greatest Tag Teams” this Wednesday. Hosted by Breezango and narrated by Matt Camp, the first episode of the five-episode limited-series will showcase the fifteen tag teams that kick off the list with #50-#36. A new episode will drop each week until the #1-ranked tag team is revealed on the final episode, on Wednesday, June 30.

The tag team titles will be on the line during WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown this week. Tonight’s RAW will see AJ Styles and Omos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against Elias and Jaxson Ryker, while NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will defend against Legado del Fantasma on Tuesday night. Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will feature The Usos challenging SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Wednesday’s The Bump will also celebrate tag teams with appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Michael Hayes, Tyson Kidd, Jake Atlas and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

The Bump will also feature the return of the Wednesday Morning Wake-up, featuring RJ City with special hip-hop guests Tag Team of “Whoomp! (There It Is)” fame.

Stay tuned for more on WWE’s Tag Team Week.