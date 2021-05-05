WWE Takes Home 17 Wins At The Communicator Awards

WWE won 17 awards at the 27th Annual Communicator Awards this year. The Communicator Awards honor “excellence in strategic, effective, and meaningful communication across digital, video, podcasts, marketing, mobile, print, and more.” WWE picked up 17 wins and all were chosen by The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.

Here is WWE’s full announcement with details on each category win-

WWE wins big at 27th Annual Communicator Awards

Fifteen of the victories were “Awards of Excellence”:

-Audio & Podcasts: Podcasts – Series: Sports: WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves

-Audio & Podcasts: Podcasts – Series: Entertainment: WWE The New Day: Feel the Power

-Social: Diversity & Inclusion: WWE’s first-ever no makeup shoot

-Social: Public Service & Activism: WWE’s first-ever no makeup shoot

-Social: Social Page by a Brand: WWE Instagram

-Social: Overall Social Media Presence: WWE social media

-Social: Events & Live Streaming: WrestleMania 36

-Video: Film/Video/Television – Talk Show/Interview: WWE’s The Bump

-Video: Film/Video/Television – Sports: WWE’s The Bump

-Video: Film/Video/Television – Sports: Undertaker: The Last Ride

-Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: WWE 24

-Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: Ruthless Aggression

-Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: WWE Untold

-Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: Undertaker: The Last Ride

-Video: Film/Video/Television – Live Events: WrestleMania 36

Additionally, WWE earned two other “Awards of Distinction”

-Audio & Podcasts: Podcasts – Diversity & Inclusion: WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power – “A Conversation About Racial Injustice“

-Social: Social Page by a Brand: WWE on TikTok

