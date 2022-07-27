WWE Taking Care of Big E’s Ongoing Medical Expenses From His Neck Injury

WWE Superstar Big E recently spoke on The MMA Hour for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Big E talked about his neck injury and how WWE has been taking care of him:

“I’m still getting paid, I have no complaints with the way they have taken care of me. I’ve been paid very regularly. My money hasn’t gone down at all. They’ve also helped me they sent me like a bone stimulator as well to help accelerate the growth of the bone. Medical has been there, they’ve done a great job. There’s been no expense either with my medical stuff. So yes, I’ve been taken care of for sure.”

You can watch the interview below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)