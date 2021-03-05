WWE Talent Being Fined For Leg Slaps?

WWE is reportedly fining wrestlers for doing “thigh slaps” when throwing kicks.

It was reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a story made the rounds saying WWE was fining wrestlers for “thigh slapping” when throwing kicks, a practice that goes back decades for added sound effects. Company officials reportedly sent a memo to WWE NXT talents about doing the “thigh slaps” and no one has said a word about it since.

Furthermore, Fightful Select has confirmed the fines and added that the memo was sent out in February. It was also noted that a sign was up at WWE events last week that had big, bold letters saying, “NO THIGH SLAPPING.”