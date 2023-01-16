WWE Talent Meeting Hosted By Triple H and Kevin Dunn Takes Place Before RAW

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, along with Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrella and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, hosted a talent meeting before tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati.

According to Fightful Select, the meeting began shortly after 3 p.m. ET and included staff and talent. Many of the same points were raised during the pre-SmackDown meeting on Friday. You can read our report from that meeting by clicking here.

It was reiterated that Triple H is still COO and has complete control over WWE creative, and that Talent Relations will remain unchanged now that Vince McMahon has returned as Chairman of the Board. The rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which circulated last Tuesday night, have also been shot down.