WWE Talent Not Booked For Night Of Champions Heading To Saudi Arabia

WWE has made an unusual choice by dispatching a number of wrestlers to Saudi Arabia who are not scheduled to compete at its upcoming premium live event, Night of Champions.

This Saturday, WWE will air the PLE on Peacock/WWE Network with exciting matches featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Despite there being no match announced for the show, Omos, Street Profits, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Rick Boogs have all made the trip to Saudi Arabia for it, according to PWInsider. Although it’s possible that the company will add more matches involving these wrestlers to the schedule, it’s more likely that they are traveling for promotional purposes.

Other matches on the Night of Champions schedule include the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, the WWE Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Asuka, and more.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.